In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Scott Gutschewski hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 85th at 1 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Scott Gutschewski's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Gutschewski's 121 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to even-par for the round.

Gutschewski got a double bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Gutschewski got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gutschewski to 3 over for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 2 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Gutschewski had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Gutschewski's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.