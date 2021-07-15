In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Scott Brown hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Brown finished his round tied for 29th at 2 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Vaughn Taylor and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Greg Chalmers, Scott Harrington, and Sam Ryder are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Scott Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott Brown to 1 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Brown got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Brown his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brown to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Brown's 77 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Brown had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.