In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Satoshi Kodaira hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his round tied for 13th at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; Greg Chalmers, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Sam Ryder and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Kodaira his second shot went 24 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 2 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Kodaira chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Kodaira hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Kodaira got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kodaira's 116 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kodaira had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kodaira to 4 under for the round.