Sangmoon Bae hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Bae had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bae to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 187-yard par-3 second green, Bae suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bae at even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Bae's 123 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bae to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Bae had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bae to even-par for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Bae got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bae to 1 over for the round.

Bae got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bae to 2 over for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Bae reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bae to 1 over for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Bae hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bae to even for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Bae had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Bae to 2 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Bae chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bae to 1 over for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Bae had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bae to 2 over for the round.