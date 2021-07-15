-
Sam Ryder putts himself to a 6-under 66 in first round of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Sam Ryder hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his round tied for 4th at 6 under with Taylor Pendrith, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Harrington; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; and Vaughn Taylor and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under.
At the par-5 11th, Sam Ryder chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Ryder's 147 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Ryder had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Ryder's 90 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 5 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 6 under for the round.
