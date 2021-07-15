Sahith Theegala hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his round tied for 20th at 3 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Bobby Bai, Greg Chalmers, and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Theegala's tee shot went 169 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Theegala had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Theegala's 155 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Theegala hit his 232 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Theegala got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Theegala hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.