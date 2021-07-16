In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Ryan Brehm hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 44th at 3 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Brehm chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Brehm's 123 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

Brehm tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Brehm to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Brehm's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.