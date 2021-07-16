-
Ryan Blaum shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Ryan Blaum hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
Blaum got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blaum to 1 over for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Blaum reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Blaum reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Blaum to 2 over for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Blaum had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blaum to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Blaum chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Blaum to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Blaum's 80 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Blaum to 3 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Blaum reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Blaum to 2 over for the round.
