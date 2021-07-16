-
Ryan Armour shoots 7-under 65 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Armour rolls in a 28-foot birdie putt at Barbasol
In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Ryan Armour makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
Ryan Armour hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Armour had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Armour's 169 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.
At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Armour hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Armour hit his 229 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Armour to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Armour had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 7 under for the round.
