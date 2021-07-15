-
Russell Knox shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Knox hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 39th at 1 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Greg Chalmers, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Joseph Bramlett and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Knox had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to even for the round.
On the par-4 third, Knox's 154 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
