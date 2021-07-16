-
Roger Sloan shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Roger Sloan hit 6 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sloan hit an approach shot from 198 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Sloan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Sloan's 135 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Sloan had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
