Robert Garrigus shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Robert Garrigus hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Garrigus finished his round tied for 20th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers, Sam Ryder, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 6th at 6 under.
At the 462-yard par-4 third, Garrigus got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garrigus to 1 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Garrigus reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Garrigus's 91 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Garrigus reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Garrigus reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 3 under for the round.
