Robby Shelton finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Robby Shelton hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 85th at 1 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.
Shelton got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Shelton hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Shelton at 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Shelton's 118 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Shelton chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Shelton chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.
