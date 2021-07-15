-
Rob Oppenheim shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Rob Oppenheim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 35th at 2 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Oppenheim had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Oppenheim's tee shot went 189 yards to the fringe and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Oppenheim hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
