-
-
Ricky Barnes shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 15, 2021
Ricky Barnes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Barnes finished his round tied for 20th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers, Sam Ryder, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Barnes had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Barnes hit his 246 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Barnes hit an approach shot from 71 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 4 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Barnes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Barnes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barnes to 4 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 3 under for the round.
-
-