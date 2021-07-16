-
Richy Werenski putts well in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Richy Werenski hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the par-4 first, Richy Werenski's 106 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Richy Werenski to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Werenski had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even-par for the round.
Werenski missed the green on his first shot on the 209-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
