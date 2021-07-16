-
-
Richard S. Johnson putts well in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 15, 2021
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Richard S. Johnson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Richard S. Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Richard S. Johnson to 1 under for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Johnson's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Johnson's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
-
-