Rhein Gibson putts well in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 16, 2021
Rhein Gibson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gibson finished his day tied for 85th at 1 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Rhein Gibson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rhein Gibson to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 11th, Gibson chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Gibson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 3 under for the round.
At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Gibson hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 4 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gibson to 1 under for the round.
