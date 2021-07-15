-
-
Rafael Campos shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 15, 2021
-
Interviews
Rafael Campos on his recent form before Barbasol
Prior to the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Rafael Campos talks about feeling confident in his game despite his recent struggles on the PGA TOUR.
Rafael Campos hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Campos finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Campos had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.
Campos hit his tee at the green on the 209-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Campos to 2 under for the round.
At the 429-yard par-4 18th, Campos got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Campos's 75 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to 2 under for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Campos's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Campos had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campos to even for the round.
Campos hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 543-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Campos reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campos to 2 under for the round.
-
-