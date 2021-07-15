-
Strong putting brings Preston Summerhays an even-par round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Preston Summerhays hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Summerhays finished his round tied for 76th at even par; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Preston Summerhays had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Preston Summerhays to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Summerhays had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Summerhays to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Summerhays reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Summerhays to 3 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Summerhays had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Summerhays to even for the round.
