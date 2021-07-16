-
Paul Barjon putts well in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
Paul Barjon hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barjon finished his day tied for 85th at 1 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Paul Barjon had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Paul Barjon to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Barjon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Barjon's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barjon to even for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Barjon's 96 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.
