Patrick Rodgers hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Rodgers had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Rodgers's 103 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rodgers had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 11th, Rodgers hit his 249 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Rodgers to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Rodgers's 131 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 7 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Rodgers had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 5 under for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 4 under for the round.