Parker McLachlin shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Parker McLachlin hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McLachlin finished his day tied for 103rd at even par; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
At the 408-yard par-4 12th, McLachlin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McLachlin to 1 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, McLachlin reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved McLachlin to even-par for the round.
At the 410-yard par-4 17th, McLachlin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put McLachlin at 1 under for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, McLachlin's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
McLachlin got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McLachlin to 1 over for the round.
