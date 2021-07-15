Omar Uresti hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Uresti finished his round in 107th at 6 over; Taylor Pendrith and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.

After a tee shot at the 187-yard par-3 second green, Uresti suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Uresti at 1 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Uresti chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Uresti to 1 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 10th, Uresti had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Uresti to 2 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Uresti chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Uresti to 1 over for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Uresti's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Uresti reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Uresti to 3 over for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Uresti's tee shot went 199 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Uresti got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uresti to 5 over for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Uresti had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uresti to 6 over for the round.