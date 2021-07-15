-
-
Nick Watney putts well in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 15, 2021
Nick Watney hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watney finished his round tied for 13th at 3 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Vaughn Taylor and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Scott Harrington, Bo Van Pelt, and Sam Ryder are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Nick Watney reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Nick Watney at 1 under for the round.
On the 392-yard par-4 first, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Watney hit his 236 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.
-
-