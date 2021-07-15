-
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Nick Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 39th at 1 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Greg Chalmers, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Joseph Bramlett and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Taylor hit an approach shot from 223 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Taylor's 92 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 third, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 52-foot putt for eagle. This put Taylor at 2 under for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.
