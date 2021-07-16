-
-
Nelson Ledesma shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Nelson Ledesma hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ledesma finished his day tied for 122nd at 2 over; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
Ledesma got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ledesma to 1 over for the round.
At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Ledesma hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to even-par for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Ledesma reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Ledesma had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ledesma to even for the round.
Ledesma got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ledesma to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Ledesma's 85 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to even-par for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 third, Ledesma had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ledesma to 1 over for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Ledesma reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to 2 over for the round.
-
-