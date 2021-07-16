-
MJ Daffue rebounds from poor front in first round of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, MJ Daffue hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Daffue finished his day tied for 65th at 2 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, MJ Daffue hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 10th. This moved MJ Daffue to 1 over for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to even-par for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Daffue had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Daffue's 86 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to even for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Daffue hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Daffue got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Daffue to even-par for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.
