-
-
Mito Pereira shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Mito Pereira hit 11 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 20th at 5 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
At the 462-yard par-4 third, Pereira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Pereira's 117 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Pereira's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pereira had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Pereira's 156 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 5 under for the round.
-
-