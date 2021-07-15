In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Michael Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; Greg Chalmers, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Sam Ryder and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Kim's 133 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Kim hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 third, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kim had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 219 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kim hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Kim to 3 under for the round.