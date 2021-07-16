-
-
Michael Gligic shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
-
Highlights
Michael Gligic's 13-foot birdie putt at Barbasol
In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Michael Gligic makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Michael Gligic hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 20th at 5 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
At the par-5 11th, Gligic chipped in his third shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
At the 516-yard par-5 15th, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Gligic to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Gligic had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Gligic's 86 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gligic had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Gligic chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 5 under for the round.
-
-