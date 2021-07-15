-
Michael Gellerman shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
Michael Gellerman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gellerman finished his round tied for 51st at 1 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Bobby Bai, Greg Chalmers, and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 443-yard par-4 10th, Gellerman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to 1 over for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Gellerman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Gellerman had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Gellerman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Gellerman's 148 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 third, Gellerman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gellerman to even-par for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Gellerman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
