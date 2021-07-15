-
-
Matt Every shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 15, 2021
Matt Every hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Every finished his round tied for 36th at 3 under; Luke List and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Patrick Rodgers, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Bobby Bai, Greg Chalmers, Ben Martin, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, Stephen Stallings Jr., Anirban Lahiri, Ryan Armour, and Sam Ryder are tied for 9th at 6 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Every had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Every had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Every chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Every had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to 4 under for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Every's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
-
-