Martin Trainer shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Martin Trainer hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
Trainer got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Trainer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.
Trainer hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to even for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Trainer's 79 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
Trainer got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to even-par for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Trainer his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 142 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
