Mark Hubbard shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mark Hubbard makes birdie putt on No. 12 at Barbasol
In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Mark Hubbard makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
Mark Hubbard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 9th at 6 under with Bobby Bai, Greg Chalmers, Ben Martin, David Lingmerth, Stephen Stallings Jr., Anirban Lahiri, Ryan Armour, and Sam Ryder; Luke List and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Patrick Rodgers, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Hubbard had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 ninth green, Hubbard suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hubbard at 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 11th, Hubbard chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Hubbard's 156 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 6 under for the round.
