  • Mark Hubbard shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Mark Hubbard makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Mark Hubbard makes birdie putt on No. 12 at Barbasol

    In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Mark Hubbard makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.