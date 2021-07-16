Mark Anderson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Anderson finished his day tied for 44th at 3 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.

At the 392-yard par-4 first, Anderson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 187-yard par-3 second, Anderson missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Anderson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Anderson had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to even for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Anderson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Anderson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Anderson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Anderson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Anderson hit his 233 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Anderson to 5 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Anderson's his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Anderson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 3 under for the round.