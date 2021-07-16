  • Luke List shoots 7-under 65 in round one of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Luke List hits his 166-yard approach to 3 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

