Luke List shoots 7-under 65 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Luke List's 166-yard approach to 3 feet and birdie at Barbasol
In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Luke List hits his 166-yard approach to 3 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Luke List hit 6 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 fourth, List's 122 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 36-foot putt for eagle. This put List at 3 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, List chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, List had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 4 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, List's 166 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 6 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 7 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, List had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 8 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, List's 165 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved List to 7 under for the round.
