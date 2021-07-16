-
Lee Hodges putts well in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lee Hodges makes birdie on No. 16 at Barbasol
In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Lee Hodges makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Lee Hodges hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hodges finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Lee Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Hodges's 161 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 5 under for the round.
