Kris Ventura shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Kris Ventura hit 5 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ventura finished his round tied for 110th at 2 over; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
After a 304 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Ventura chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ventura chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 3 under for the round.
Ventura got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ventura to 1 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to even-par for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Ventura hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ventura at 1 over for the round.
Ventura got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 2 over for the round.
