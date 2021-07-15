-
-
Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 15, 2021
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his round tied for 92nd at 1 over; Taylor Pendrith and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Aphibarnrat chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
Aphibarnrat got a double bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.
-
-