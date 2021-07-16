-
Kevin Tway shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Tway hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tway hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Tway hit an approach shot from 216 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Tway went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.
