Kevin Stadler rebounds from poor front in first round of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 15, 2021
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Kevin Stadler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Kevin Stadler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Stadler to 1 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Stadler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stadler to even-par for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Stadler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to 1 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Stadler's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
Stadler got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stadler to 1 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Stadler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to even-par for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Stadler's 180 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to even for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Stadler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to 1 under for the round.
