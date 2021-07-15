In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Ken Duke hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Duke finished his round tied for 82nd at 1 over; Taylor Pendrith and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers, Sam Ryder, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Duke's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Duke's 180 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duke to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Duke's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duke to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Duke hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duke to 2 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Duke hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Duke at 1 under for the round.

Duke got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duke to even for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Duke reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duke to 1 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Duke had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duke to even-par for the round.