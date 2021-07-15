K.J. Choi hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Choi finished his round tied for 39th at 1 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Vaughn Taylor and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Greg Chalmers, Scott Harrington, Bo Van Pelt, and Sam Ryder are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Choi hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Choi got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Choi to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Choi had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Choi hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.

Choi missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 23 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Choi to 3 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Choi got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Choi's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.