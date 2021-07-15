In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Josh Teater hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Teater finished his round tied for 13th at 3 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Vaughn Taylor and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Greg Chalmers, Scott Harrington, Bo Van Pelt, and Sam Ryder are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Teater's 75 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Teater reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Teater's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Teater to 4 under for the round.

Teater got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Teater chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Teater to 4 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Teater had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Teater to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Teater hit his 74 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Teater to 4 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Teater had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Teater to 5 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Teater had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Teater to 3 under for the round.