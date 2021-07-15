-
Josh Teater shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Josh Teater on his start in golf before Barbasol
Prior to the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Kentucky native Josh Teater talks about growing up as an athlete and how he started playing golf.
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Josh Teater hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Teater finished his round tied for 13th at 3 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Vaughn Taylor and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Greg Chalmers, Scott Harrington, Bo Van Pelt, and Sam Ryder are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Teater's 75 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Teater reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Teater's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Teater to 4 under for the round.
Teater got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Teater chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Teater to 4 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Teater had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Teater to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Teater hit his 74 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Teater to 4 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Teater had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Teater to 5 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Teater had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Teater to 3 under for the round.
