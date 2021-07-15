Joseph Bramlett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bramlett finished his round tied for 3rd at 7 under with Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington; Taylor Pendrith and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Greg Chalmers and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Joseph Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Joseph Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Bramlett chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Bramlett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Bramlett had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Bramlett's 108 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Bramlett's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 eighth, Bramlett hit his 221 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Bramlett to 8 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Bramlett's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 under for the round.