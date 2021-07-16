-
-
Jonathan Byrd shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 15, 2021
Jonathan Byrd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Byrd had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Byrd's 75 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 4 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 4 under for the round.
-
-