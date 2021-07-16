-
Johnson Wagner shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Johnson Wagner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left rough on the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Wagner hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.
Wagner tee shot went 169 yards to the right rough and his approach went 46 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wagner to even for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wagner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.
