John Senden shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 15, 2021
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, John Senden hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Senden finished his round tied for 63rd at 2 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Luke List, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Bobby Bai, Stephen Stallings Jr., Ben Martin, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, Greg Chalmers, Anirban Lahiri, Ryan Armour, and Sam Ryder are tied for 9th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Senden chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Senden at even-par for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Senden reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Senden at 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Senden reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Senden to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Senden's 142 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Senden had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Senden to 4 under for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Senden chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Senden to 3 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Senden's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
