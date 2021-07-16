-
John Rollins shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
John Rollins hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
At the 462-yard par-4 third, Rollins got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Rollins to 2 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Rollins had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Rollins to 3 over for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Rollins had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rollins to 2 over for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Rollins chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rollins to 1 over for the round.
